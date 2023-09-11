Kris Chellani Cause of Death? Owner of Classic Carolina Died in Fatal Car Accident

On a Wednesday afternoon in 2023, the owner of Classic Carolina, Franklin Street’s beloved store, opened his doors for the first time in over a year. Kris Chellani opened the store as a continuation of his father Dhruva’s legacy. Classic Carolina has earned a reputation for selling a wide variety of UNC-branded apparel, including shirts, jackets, dresses, and accessories, as well as fun novelty shirts. However, what was supposed to be a day of celebration quickly turned into a day of heartache, as the tragic news of the store’s owner passing sent shock waves through the community. Continue to read the whole article for more details.

Dhruva’s son, Kris Chellani, has always had a passion for the family business. Growing up, he immersed himself in the world of “Classic Carolina” and learned how to run the store from his dad. He shared his dad’s passion for serving the greater Chapel Hill community and maintaining the store’s reputation for quality. Kris was determined to take over the family business, Classic Carolina, which had been in the Chellani family since 1993 and was being run by his dad. Thanks to the hard work of both Kris and his father, the space underwent a complete transformation. Scroll down to read the full article.

Kris Chellani Cause of Death?

Kris Chellani, owner of Classic Carolina on Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC, tragically died on Wednesday, 6 September 2023. He was traveling home with his mother Nina and father Dhruva after attending a neighborhood event. Dhruva and his father were killed in a head-on collision when a speeding car crossed into their lane and hit them head-on. Classic Carolina is not only a store, but it is also a Chapel Hill icon. Founded by Dhruva, the store has become a staple in the community, drawing in locals as well as Tar Heel fans. With a wide selection of UNC apparel and merchandise, Classic Carolina has become an integral part of the local community. Let’s read the complete article.

Following the tragic car accident in which the driver of the vehicle was killed, the deceased was declared dead at the scene. Nina’s condition has since improved to stable after undergoing an emergency procedure at a local hospital. The grand reopening of Classic had to be postponed and the business remained closed for an extended period due to the accident. Many people have expressed their condolences to the Chellani family for the loss of their beloved son. Those who knew him throughout his life will forever miss him. Stick with our website for the latest news.