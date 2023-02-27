Kris Jordan Cause of Death? Republican Ohio State Rep. Kris Jordan Dies at 46

Recently the news has come on the internet that Kris Jordan has passed away. He was a very respected Ohio State Representative. He was an American politician in the republican party. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 46 on Saturday. Since his passing news come on the internet his close ones are saddened and shocked. Now many people are searching for Kris Jordan’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and how did he die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Kris Jordan was a very kind and amazing person who represented Delaware Couty in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2019 until his death and the Ohio Senate from 2011 to 2019, where he was head of the Senta State and Local Government and Veterans Affairs Committee. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware County. He was a very respected person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his family, friends and those who know him. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Kris Jordan Cause of Death?

Kris Jordan was an Ohio State Representative who is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 46 on Saturday,25 February 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by an Ohio House speaker. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Kris Jordan was born on 14 January 1977 in Columbus, Ohio, United States. He completed his graduation from Ohio State University and he worked two terms as a Delaware Country commissioner. At the age of 25, he was selected as a county commissioner and went on to become a state representative in 2008. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.