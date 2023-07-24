KRM vs AEK Live Score Dream11 Prediction, KRM Panthers vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikod Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news with you that one of the best and most famous Kuwait Kerala PL T20 leagues is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between KRM Panthers vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikod. Both teams have a massive fan following as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the KRM vs AEK match and we will share it with you in this article.

Kuwait Kerala PL T20 is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. Both teams have amazing players and they are ready to face each other in the match. Fans are also super excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and enjoyable. Kuwait Kerala PL T20 will see KRM Panthers facing off against AEK at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather is a few clouds but there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match including team, date, time, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Team: KRM Panthers (KRM) vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikod (AEK)

Day: Monday

Date: 24th July 2023

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

KRM Panthers (KRM) Possible Playing 11:1.Gokul-Kumar(WK), 2. Sakheer Hussain, 3. Subin Chacko, 4. Naveen Jacob, 5. Antony George, 6. Govind-Kumar, 7. Nimish Lathif, 8. Arjun Narayanakutty, 9. Bijo Philip, 10. Seyyaf Rafi, 11. Rijil Venugopal

Arabian Eagles Kozhikod (AEK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Abdullah Mamoo(WK), 2. Shifas Karim(WK), 3. Diju Xavier-Sheeli, 4. Suhail Yehiya, 5. Jijeesh Thundiyil, 6. Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, 7. Ethan-Sanjay Cheran, 8. Husni Mubarak, 9. Dileepan Kuttiammar, 10. Jithin Jose, 11. Jiss Jacob

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players have amazing and talented players. They are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between KRM Panthers vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikod on 24th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. As per the scoreboard, the KRM Panthers has very good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.