Kulhad Pizza Couple Video Goes Viral, Sehaj Arora NSFW Footage Reddit and Twitter

In this article, we are going to talk about a viral video that has been gathering a lot of attention and popularity for the past few days. It featured the Kullhad Pizza couple and lots of people are talking about them online. There are two videos coming forward and both of them went viral and featured the couple in both viral videos. It is also said that the duo have been arrested due to this viral video. Lots of questions arise in people’s minds. Let’s continue this article to know more about them and this viral video incident, so read continuously and completely.

Let us clarify that the Kullhad Pizza couple is Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur and these names are running in the trends of the internet sites. The couple belongs to Jalandhar and they went viral due to their unique kulhad pizza. They gathered a lot of attention for their unique concept of making pizza in kulhad in 2022. Many food vloggers reached thier stall and it helped the couple move from a small stall to a restaurant. Now, two videos are running in trends on the internet and so many are hitting the search engine to know more about these viral videos.

Kulhad Pizza Couple Video Goes Viral

They gained attention when social media users began to share footage of them creating “kulhad pizza” at their food stand close to Jyoti Chowk. There are two videos on the internet in which the first video is about their private life but the couple claims that it is a hoax. This video was made with the help of artificial intelligence and it is a fake video. Sehaj also shared that the faces may have been switched using AI by the blackmailers in this video. He also claimed that they were receiving a blackmail message on Instagram, and as a result, he filed an FIR at Thana Number 4 in Jalandhar.

On the other side, the second video shows the couple carrying guns in thier hands. They were seen brandishing guns in a viral video and it is available to watch on various social media pages. After coming out of this video, the authorities booked them but later it was confirmed that it was toy guns. Around 15 days ago, some children arrived at their restaurant with toy guns and the couple made a video with the guns. Police arrested them for carrying guns but later it was confirmed that it was toy gun and police released them. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.