Kundapur: Youth Killed on Spot in Accident at Koteshwara, CCTV Video Footage

8 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a youth lost his life instantly in an accident at Koteshwara in Kundapur, while four others sustained serious injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In a tragic car accident on the national highway at Koteshwara late night on Wednesday, December 20, a youth lost his life on the spot, and four others suffered severe injuries. The deceased has been identified as Joeyston Castelino (22), the son of Robert Castelino, residing in Udyavar, Sampigenagara. Leston Pinto (22), Justin Cardoza (22), Wilson Martis (23), and Gladson D’Silva (23) suffered injuries in the unfortunate accident.

The individuals from the ICYM Udyavar unit were en route to Udupi in the car when it collided with a stalled truck near Koteshwar. They were returning to Udupi after participating in a program in Kundapur. Between January 1 and June 15, 2023, the district has witnessed a total of 120 fatalities resulting from accidents. This translates to an average of two individuals losing their lives every third day in the district. The national and state highways traversing the district have pinpointed 19 accident-prone zones, referred to as highway black spots.

In a media statement, SP Akshay Haake mentioned, “The police, NHAI (National Highway Authority of India), and RTO (Regional Transport Office) are collaboratively compiling a comprehensive report. Currently, we have identified 19 accident spots in the district, and all necessary measures are underway to prevent accidents at these locations.” The report encompasses considerations of engineering and technical factors along with instances of driver negligence. Inspections were conducted at Katapadi and Kota junctions five months ago. At Kota junction, safety measures included placing barricades 50 meters behind and applying white markings on the highway. Dividers were installed on the road leading from Katapady to Shirva, contributing to a lack of reported accidents in these areas over the past five months,” Haake added.

A particular emphasis is placed on accident prevention during school hours. Ongoing discussions involve engaging with the administrative committees of schools situated near highways. Commencing from June 26, the police department will undertake training for school security guards to serve as traffic police. In 2021, a total of 1,010 accidents occurred, resulting in the loss of 189 lives. The following year, 2022, witnessed 1,232 accidents with 234 fatalities. From January 1 to June 15 of the current year, 120 individuals have lost their lives in 566 accidents.

