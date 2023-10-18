Kundara Johny Death Reason? Malayalam Actor Kundara Johny Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come stating that Kundara Johny, a Malayalam actor, passed away in Kerala at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passed away on the night of October 17 at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala. He was 71 years old. On Tuesday, October 17, Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passed away at a private hospital in Kollam. He was 71 years old. Reports indicate that Johny experienced a cardiac arrest, leading to his hospitalization.

His final film, ‘Meppadiyan,’ was released in 2022. Fans have been expressing their condolences on social media. Kundara Johny was renowned for his portrayal of antagonistic roles in Malayalam cinema. He was hospitalized on October 17 due to a cardiac arrest and subsequently passed away. Further information about his funeral arrangements is pending. Kundara Johny embarked on his Malayalam cinema journey with several uncredited roles, but his official debut came in his 20s in 1979.

Kundara Johny Death Reason?

Kundara Johny Death Reason?

He gained recognition through his performances in films like 'Agniparvatham,' 'Nithya Vasantham,' 'Rajavinte Makan,' and 'Aavanazhi.' Nevertheless, it was his portrayal of antagonistic characters that truly propelled him to stardom. His portrayal of Nambiar in 'Nadodikkattu' remains iconic. He was also part of other notable films like 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu,' 'Kireedam,' 'Chenkol,' and 'Spadikam,' among others.



His role as Parameswaran in the Mohanlal-starrer “Kireedam” received widespread critical acclaim. Some of his other notable movies include “August 15,” “Hello,” “Avan Chandiyude Makan,” “Bhargavacharitham Moonnam Khandam,” “Balram vs Tharadas,” “Bharat Chandran IPS,” “Dada Saheb,” “Crime File,” “Thachiledath Chundan,” “Samantharam,” “Varnappakitt,” “Sagaram Sakshi,” and “Aanaval Mothiram.”