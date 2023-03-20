Kunguru Death Reason? Legendary Kenyan Rapper Kunguru Passed Away at 44

The Kenyan music industry is mourning the passing of their popular veteran musician and rapper, Eric Onguru who is also popular as Kunguru in the industry. Yes, the popular rapper has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. It is hard to learn that the talented personality sadly passed away. Unfortunately, Kunguru took his last breath on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at a Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for weeks. At the end, he couldn’t survive and took his last breath at the hospital. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did he die.

Since the news of the rapper was confirmed on the Internet, many fans are taking their social media handles to pay him tributes and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time and bearing the loss of their beloved ones. A Facebook user, Eddie Odongo wrote,” Rest in peace okoth, I’m so confused Eric Kunguru aka kunguru and Mr Lenny, I remember our days at loita house, Tanzania, stanch-cart Kericho etc not tt to mention our days in barding secondary school,cc Peter obola, Walter”.

Kenyan Kunguru Death Reason?

According to the sources, the musician who had been ruling the airwaves in the 2000s had been suffering complications from a spinal cord injury he sustained in an accident that occurred in 2009. Due to the incident, the complications started to become a burden to him in 2017, and he spent his time in the hospital always. Before his death, the later Mr Onguru often shared his thoughts on social media and in one instance, intimated about how a person could live longer.

Kunguru said,” One of the best ways to unclog your will and live longer while staying younger is through laughter. If you didn’t know now you know”. Kunguru was a talented singer and rapper in the industry who was best known for his club-banging tunes like “I Will Never Let You Go” and “Baby Don’t Go”, featuring Mr. Lenny. The style of his music and lyrics gained the attention of the audience across the country as well as outside.

He passion for music began at a good age and he started rapping before making his debut in mainstream showbiz in 2006 with an African woman. Unfortunately, the talented rapper has gone from this world. Neither his family nor any statements revealed the funeral arrangements. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.