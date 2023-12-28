Kuril Islands: Two Back-to-Back Earthquakes of Magnitudes 6.5, 5.0 Strike Near Japan’s

Recent news has revealed that two consecutive earthquakes were felt near the Japan coast. Yes, you heard it right. The news of two earthquakes near the Japan coast spread on the Internet in the blink of an eye. After this, a large crowd of people appeared curious to know when the earthquake occurred near the coast of Japan. What was the magnitude of this earthquake? Was there any damage seen due to this earthquake and many other questions. We have collected for you every important information related to the two earthquakes that occurred near the Japanese coast. If you also want to know about this news, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

As we have told you in the above paragraph two earthquakes were felt near the Japanese coast. However, this news is gathering a lot of happiness on the internet and is forcing people to know about it. According to sources, it has been learned that the United States Geological Survey has claimed that an earthquake was felt near the coast of Japan on December 28, 2023, at around 2:45 pm. The first earthquake has been measured with a magnitude of 6.5.

Two Back-to-Back Earthquakes of Magnitudes

On the other hand, if we talk about the second earthquake, then the United States Geological Survey itself has said that after recovering from the shock of the first earthquake, people immediately had to face the second earthquake. The second earthquake occurred around 3:07 pm and its magnitude proved to be 5.0. However, both earthquakes that occurred near the coast of Japan have proven to be terrible. The epicenter of the earthquake was off the south-eastern coast of the Kuril Islands. As you all know throughout this year, many powerful earthquake tremors have been felt by the public in Japan.

The United States Geological Survey has warned of a tsunami off the southwestern coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake. On May 5, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit Japan, injuring people. However, after feeling the tremors of today's earthquake, no information has been received about any kind of damage.