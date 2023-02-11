Kurt Marnul Death Reason? Bodybuilder and Fitness Model Kurt Marnul Passed Away at 93

The bodybuilding community is mourning the passing of the greatest and most natural competitor Kurt Marnul who has gone from this world leaving his loved ones devastated. Yes, the former bodybuilding coach Kurt Marnul sadly passed away at the age of 93. According to the updates, the world-popular bodybuilder was the coach of Arnold Schwarzenegger at the beginning of his career. The news was officially confirmed by seven-time Mr.Olympia Champion, Arnold Schwarzenegger on Instagram via post and gave paid tribute is often said to be the man who developed the sport of bodybuilding.

According to the updates, the passing news of Kurt Marnul was announced on Saturday, February 11, 2023 through social media posts. The coach gained recognition for mentoring Arnold Schwarzenegger during the beginning of his career as a bodybuilder. Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote,” Kurt Marnul, one of my first fitness idols, has passed away, and my thoughts are with his family. I still remember the day in class when my teacher handed me the sports page and asked me to pick a story and write an essay. I saw this guy with glasses bench pressing a record, and I wrote about how someone who looked like a professor from the neck up bench pressed 190 kilos”.

Who Was Kurt Marnul?

Kurt Marnul was a well-known Austrian bodybuilder who has gone from this world leaving his loved ones devastated. He was the bodybuilding instructor who served as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first and idol trainer when he began his career as a professional bodybuilder. Kurt was born in the 1930s and grew up at a time when bodybuilding was gaining popularity across the world. He became part of the bodybuilding community to improve his technique and build his strength.

Being a coach, Kurt also represented his country in International competitions and made unforgettable contributions to the communities of bodybuilding and fitness. Well, the reason behind their sudden passing shocked the entire community.

Kurt began his career in the bodybuilding and fitness industry in 1952 and established his gym six years later. As per the sources, the fitness model also participated in several international contests, including the FIHC Mr. Europe and Mr. Universe events. Arnold had a close relationship with Kurt Marnul who always stood with him. The cause of Kurt’s passing has not been confirmed yet but the sources say that his death was natural. Kurt Marnul will be always remembered by his family and friends.