Kyle Jacobs Death Reason? Singer Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Died By Suicide

It is saddened to announce that the beloved Country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs sadly passed away at the age of 49. According to The Nashville Police Department, Kyle Jacobs is the man who died by suicide at the couple’s Nashville home. Along with this, The Nashville Police Department confirmed that the man shot himself in an upstairs bedroom/office inside the home. Now, the death of Kyle Jacobs is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Since the news of the singer’s husband was announced officially, many fans and his loved ones are taking to their social media handles to pay tributes to him and giving deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. According to the sources, Cops says that Kellie was asleep but later woke up a short time before the incident, when she didn’t see Kyle, she started looking for him… when she and an assistant were unable to open the upstairs bedroom door, they called 911. Hundreds of tributes are pouring on social media in which they are sharing their deep thoughts and prayers for Kyle’s family who are going through a difficult time.

Kyle Jacobs Death Reason?

The Department of Emergency Communications was alerted to reach at the Pickler-Jacobs residence on Friday at 01:21 PM. When the fire department and Nashville police reached to the scene, they found Kyle Jacobs’ lifeless body from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Just day before this incident, Kylye Jacobs celebrated a major career milestone. He announced that Lee Brice’s Hey World Album, which he had worked on, had become certified platinum. Many netizens took to social media to pay tribute to Kyle.

Redrum Media wrote,” Long-time friend of Kyle Jacobs appears to confirm his passing, just hours before @TMZ and @DailyMail break the news someone shot and killed themselves at the home he shares this his wife, country singer Kelly Pickler. Prayers Kelly, and all of their family and friends”. Another heartbroken tribute was paid by Paula Abdul,” My heart is broken for you @kelliepickler. I’m sending you comfort & strength during this unimaginable time. I love you & am here for you Rest In Peace #KyleJacobs If you or someone you know is struggling, call #988 to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline”. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. We will share more details here to keep you updated with the recent details. Kyle Jacobs will be always remembered by his family and friends.