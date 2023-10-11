La Quinta High School: Shooting at La Quinta High School in Westminster, California,

There is shocking news coming forward related to a shooting incident at La Quinta High School located in Westminster, California. The news of this incident is making headlines on the internet sites and continuously circulating on various social media pages. There is an investigation was also begun regarding this shooting incident and the authorities shared some details. It is creating a buzz on the internet and many social media users raising multiple queries to know more about this incident. Let’s know more about this shooting incident in this article and talk about the authority’s reports in this article, so read wholly.

According to the reports, the Westminster Police Department is presently the investigator continuing to find the allegations of a possible active shooter at La Quinta High School. An unconfirmed source shared a statement and said “A homeless man with a weapon entered one of the classrooms”. This incident occurred at La Quinta High School located at 10372 W McFadden Ave in Westminster, CA. Police shared that the authorities received a call reporting seeing a homeless man with a weapon enter a classroom at the school. Several details remain to share, so swipe up this article and continue your reading.

La Quinta High School

After getting informed about this incident, the authorities arrived at the incident scene. Now, the school campus has been placed on lockdown while many officers respond to the scene and the police department has advised everyone to stay away from the school grounds. Meanwhile, the school will be closed for a while. As per the latest sources, many police officers reached the school and conducted active investigations. The authorities didn’t confirm the presence of any active shooter and there is not many details have been revealed yet. However, the situation is being addressed seriously, and more details will be supplied as soon as possible.

WPD officers were summoned to La Quinta High School in the morning at about 9:36 a.m. in response to a student with a gun threatening to shoot people. Officers arrived on campus and began carefully searching the school within two minutes. Police said to stay away from the area and the investigation is ongoing. Presently, no information is coming forward related to the death of any individual, and not many details have been shared yet. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.