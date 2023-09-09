Lacitrus Gholston Cause of Death? Asonta From Love After Lockup Dead After Car Accident

We are going to share this death news with our great grief that Lacitrus Gholston is no more. Yes, you heard right he died on 2 September 2023 and his news is now gathering a lot of attention on the internet sites. His death broke the hearts of his family members and loved ones who are expressing thier sorrows for his loss. This news is continuously running on social media pages and many are hitting search engines to learn more about his demise. Let us know what happened to him, and the cause of his demise, and also talk more about himself in this article.

As per the reports and sources, he took his last breath on Saturday 2 September 2023 and his sudden death is heartbreaking news for all of his loved ones. His unfortunate death has left a void in the hearts of many grieving relatives and friends. It is shared that he was involved in a terrible accident and lost his life in this crash incident. His death’s surrounding circumstances are still unknown and not many details have been shared yet. His family is suffering from a great loss. Swipe up this page to know more about his death.

Lacitrus Gholston Cause of Death?

His death was unexpected and it broke the hearts of his loved ones and family members. He was a beloved member of his family and always spread love with his open hands. Reports claim that he died in a car accident when he was running away from the police and suddenly involved in a crash incident. However, the exact details about his death are not confirmed and shared yet. His death news is getting attention because he appeared on the third season of a TV show called Love During Lockup. There are many ups and downs in his life and he also went to prison for robbery and stealing cars.

Recently, he was released from prison in February 2023 but in June 2023, he was again involved in more legal trouble, facing charges such as having drugs and selling them. He performed and was seen with his girlfriend Raneka on the TV show. The relationship between the couple is so strong and now his death is sad news for his partner. In the end, he died on 2 September 2023 in a car accident that sparked many questions among his loved ones. The investigation is ongoing but the authorities didn’t share much details. We will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles.