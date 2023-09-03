Ladies Code’s EunB and RiSe Accident:Nine Years Since Tragic Car Crash CCTV Video

The accident which is happened nine years ago. In which two famous stars of the Ladies’ Code have passed away tragically. Ladies’ Code is the South Korean girl group formed by Polaris Entertainment in 2013. The group’s original lineup consisted of leader Ashley and members RiSe, EunB, Sojung, and Zuny. They made their first appearance with the mini-album Code#01 and the lead track “Bad Girl”, which were released on March 7, 2013. Before the establishment of the group, most of the members had some experience in the entertainment industry. The group left Polaris in February 2020 following the expiration of their contracts. The group is currently on indefinite hiatus, with the members pursuing solo careers. Continue to read the article.

The group was involved in a car crash that resulted in the deaths of EunB and Rise on September 3, 2014. According to reports, the 26-year-old manager of Ladies' Code has been arrested for allegedly causing the fatal accident that killed members EunB and RiSe and injured the remaining three. The manager was only identified by his last name Park was booked for excessive speeding. He was driving 135.7 km/h (or 84.3 mph) on the rainy highway, which led to the car slamming into a guardrail. The accident left 21-year-old EunB dead. The speed limit was 100 km/h (62.1 mph) with local traffic laws citing that speeds should be lowered by 20 percent, to 80 km/h (49.7 mph), in such conditions.

EunB was transported to the hospital immediately after the accident but sadly passed away the same day. She was 22 years old at the time. It was especially heartbreaking because it was the birthday of another member, Sojung, on the same day as the accident. Kwon Rise, who was also in the same vehicle, suffered significant injuries and was transferred to the intensive care unit, but she too passed away four days later on September 7.

Fellow member Sojung was prepared for an arm surgery after her bones were injured in the accident. The other two members Ashley and Zuny did not have any major injuries, but they were in deep shock because of an accident. Their fans honored the group by sending their song "I'm Fine Thank You" to No. 1 on the real-time charts to help them reach their goal of topping the charts. The act's record label, Polaris Entertainment, revealed a touching tribute video for "I'm Fine Thank You" in memoriam to the two stars on Sept. 15.