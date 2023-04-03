Lafourche Parish Deputy Dies After Suspect Rams Vehicle CCTV Video Footage

Recently th e news has come on the internet that Nicholas Pepper has passed away recently. He was a Lafourche Parish officer who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites and lots of people are very saddened and shocked by this. Now many people are searching for Nicholas Pepper’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Nicholas Pepper was an officer who was 44 years old. He was a member of LPSO since 2007. He was a very hardworking and excellent officer who was very famous for his kind nature. He began working for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office on 15 October 2007. He spent his whole tenure in the investigations division, most recently working as an adult investigations supervisor. He played a crucial role in almost all effective crime investigations in Lafourche Parish. He was a very respected person who will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Lafourche Parish Deputy Dies

Lafourche Parish officer Nicholas Pepper is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 44 on Sunday, 2 April 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by an LPSO. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he was involved in a fatal collision. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the tragic incident took place on Sunday on Louisiana Highway 1 near Kleinpeter Road in Thibodaux before 4 am. After the accident, he was taken to the hospital but where he died due to his injuries. It is very painful and shocking news for his family, friends and well-wishers as they lost their beloved person. He is survived by his wife and children. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media.