LAK vs ZRM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup LASK Linz vs Zrinjski Mostar Europa League Qualifiers

It is coming forward that the Premier League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams, LASK Linz (LAK) and another team Zrinjski Mostar (ZRM). This football match will begin at 12:30 am pm on Friday 25 August 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Raiffeisen Arena which is a football stadium located in Linz. Both teams have a large number in thier fan lists who are so very excited to watch this amazing match and hit the online platforms to learn more about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams played well in this tournament and won the hearts of the audience at the stadium. This is the first head-to-head match of both teams and every player will give thier best to make victory and it makes the match more interesting. Lots of fans are waiting to enjoy this wonderful upcoming match and it is expected that this match will be most liked by the fans, so watch and enjoy this match.

LAK vs ZRM (LASK Linz vs Zrinjski Mostar) Match Details

Match: LASK Linz vs Zrinjski Mostar (LAK vs ZRM)

Tournament: Europa League Qualifiers

Date: Friday, 25th August 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

LAK vs ZRM Venue: Raiffeisen Arena

LAK vs ZRM (LASK Linz vs Zrinjski Mostar) Starting 11

LASK Linz (LAK) Possible Starting 11 1.Tobias Lawal, 2. Rene Renner, 3. Andres Andrade, 4. Filip Stojkovic, 5. Philipp Ziereis, 6. Robert Zulj, 7. Sascha Horvath, 8. Lenny Pintor, 9. Ivan Ljubic, 10. Thomas Goiginger, 11. Moussa Kone

Zrinjski Mostar (ZRM) Possible Starting 11 1.Marko Maric, 2. Hrvoje Barisic, 3. Josip Corluka, 4. Slobodan Jakovljevic, 5. Kerim Memija, 6. Mario Ticinovic, 7. Dario Canadjija, 8. Mato Stanic, 9. Zvonimir Kozulj, 10. Mario Cuze, 11. Nemanja Bilbija

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and Star Sports where the fans can enjoy this upcoming match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain.