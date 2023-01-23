Lakshman Cause of Death? Veteran Kannada Actor Lakshman Dies of Heart Attack

The Kannada film industry is mourning the passing of their beloved and talented actor Lakshman who sadly passed away at the age of 74. According to the latest sources, veteran actor Lakshman died following a heart attack and took his last breath at his residence in Bengaluru. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed by many sources and since then, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given deep condolences to his family members who are going through a hard time. Many people are trying to know what was the actual reason behind Lakshman’s passing and how did it start?

Let us tell you that before night, the 74-year-old veteran Kannada actor complained a heart pain and was taken to the nearby hospital on Sunday night. After his ECG tests, he was brought back to his home but later, Lakshman suffered a massive heart attack in the wee hours of Monday due to which, he couldn’t survive. Now, his body was kept to his home for the last rites. Many fans took their Twitter handle as well to pay him tribute to last time.

Lakshman Cause of Death?

The Actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh got to know about Lakshman’s passing and she said,” The news of the death of renowned senior actor Lakshmana is shocking. He has acted in many movies including Ambarish’s ‘Antha’. The actor was active in the theatre, television, and cinema industry. I pray to God to give strength to his family to bear his loss”.

If we talk about his previous life so, Lakshman left his studies at the age of 12 and started to work as a laborer in a factory. He had the aim to join the Indian Army but due to his mother’s pressure and financial problems, he accepted to work as a laborer. Later, he received an opportunity to work in Showbiz. According to the sources, the actor has worked in more than 200 films, and begin his acting career in 1980 as a minor part of the Kannada comedy-drama Usha Swayamvara. Manjula Amritham, Srinath, and B S Dwarakish Narayana Swamy are the important part in the CV Rajendra-directed movie.

Since the news of his death was confirmed, many fans and his loved ones are paying tribute him and giving deep condolences to his family members who are going through a hard time. Lakshman will be always remembered as a great actor and beloved member of the Kannada film industry.