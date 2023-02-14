Lalita Lajmi Death Reason? Indian Painter Lalita Lajmi Passed Away at 90, Wiki-Bio, Family

Lalita Lajmi, one of the greatest and most well-known Indian painters sadly passed away at the age of 90. The self-made artist who was born into a family involved in the arts and also fond of classical dance has gone from this world leaving her family members shattered. It is hard to believe that Lalita Lajmi left this world. Let us tell you that Lajmi was the sister of Hindi film actor, director, and producer, Guru Dutt. Along with this, the beautiful painter made her film debut at the age of 75 when she appeared in Aamir Khan’s movie Taare Zameen Par.

Since the news of Lalita Lajmi’s passing was confirmed on the Internet, it broke the hearts of millions of artists and film celebrities across the country. Several posts on social media confirmed the passing of the artist. Artist Amit Lodh took to his Facebook page and wrote,” Sad to hear about the loss of finest artist and a great human Lalita Lajmi jee! I first time met her during my show with good homes for art at the trident hotel. Can never forget her kind compliments and wishes. Om Shanti”.

Lalita Lajmi Death Reason?

Born as Lalita Lajmi on October 17, 1932, in Calcutta. She began her painting career in the early 1960s when she participated in a group exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, in Mumbai. And at the same gallery, she had her first exhibition in 1961. She had a long career in painting and established several exhibitions at both national and international platforms. She has exhibited her work in India, Germany, and the US as well. Along with this, she also held lectures in India and UK.

Her work had appeared in famous art galleries including Prithvi Art Gallery, Pundole Art Gallery, Apparao Gallery in Chennai, Pundole Gallery and many more. Along with this, she also played a role in actor Aamir Khan’s movie Taare Zameen Par where she was seen as a painter. Well, she did costume designing for a play by Amol Palekar. Not only this but she also worked as a graphics artist in Hindi movie named Aghaat.

During her career, Lalita Lajmi earned huge respect and achievements including ICCR Travel Grant for International Contemporary Indian Women Artists, ICCR Travel Grant to Germany, Bombay Art Society, Mumbai, Bombay Art Society Award (Etching), ICCR Travel Grant to Oakland, California. She will always remain in our hearts.