Lam Ngoc Tran: Texas Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Killing Wife With Nail Gun

It’s a sad day in Texas after a man, believed to be 65 years old, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after killing his wife with a nail gun and then self-inflicted wounds to his face and wrist. The judge in Harris County, Veronica M. Nelson, decided to give the man the maximum sentence after hearing the evidence gathered from the crime scene. Lam Ngoc Tran was found guilty of murdering his wife, My Thai Dang. He used a nail gun to bash her to death in their home, then shot himself in the wrist and face in a suicide attempt. Let’s continue to read the whole article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

Tran was found guilty of murdering his wife, who filed for divorce five months ago. “This is a tragedy, and it further highlights the fact that the most dangerous period for battered spouses is when they are attempting to end the relationship,” said Harris County DA Kim Ogg in a statement after the sentencing hearing. “This woman was trying to escape an abusive husband. The only reason she is dead is because he couldn’t stand the thought of losing control of her.” Tran was found guilty in May of one count of murder in the death of his wife. Swipe down to gather all the information connected to this case.

Who Is Lam Ngoc Tran?

According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to the Tran house on the night of Jan. 10, 2022, after a man with a “slurred speech” who was groaning for help called 911 and asked for medical help. When first responders got there, they forced their way into the house and found Dang, who was in her PJs, lying in a huge pool of blood in the master bedroom. Her face and head were pretty messed up, and a nearby nail was covered in what looked like blood and human hair. Keep reading the article for all information on the case.

The investigation revealed that Tran filed for divorce from Dang in August 2021 and that Dang formally served Tran with divorce papers in December 2021. According to their niece of Dang, the date on which the divorce papers were served was the same as the date on which they were served. The daughter of Dang’s ex-wife reported that her father sent a text message to her and her siblings on January 9th, 2022, informing them that he was on his way somewhere and that they would not be able to reach him. The two parties were scheduled to attend a hearing for a show cause order that Dang sought against her ex-husband. Stick with our site for more news updates.