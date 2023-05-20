Lance Modisette Auto Accident: Lufkin Panther Sports Baseball Player Passed Away

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Lance Modisette, a Baseball player of Lufkin Panther Sports, passed away unexpectedly. Here’s what we know about Lance’s cause of death. Lance, a member of the Lufkin Panther baseball team and the Thundering 13 baseball team passed away on May 20, 2023. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article.

Lance was a young and talented player from Lufkin, Texas. He played baseball for both the Thundering 13 and the Lufkin Panthers baseball teams. He was expected to graduate with his class of 2023 on coming Friday. His sudden death has made his team members and classmates in complete grief. Lufkin Panther Sports announced the death through the post.

Lance Modisette Auto Accident

The young baseball player, Lance passed away in an accident that happened near Nacogdoches when he went for an afternoon outing with his Lufkin teammates. Lufkin police department also announced the death of the baseball player. He will be missed by his team members, friends, and family members. Tributes flooded social media after his demise news broke out. Our thoughts are with his family members during this difficult time. Lance’s family will announce his funeral arrangements in the near future.

