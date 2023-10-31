Landyn Shaffer Cause of Death? Forest Lake, MN, Died in a Car Accident CCTV Footage

Landyn Shaffer was tragically killed in a car crash in Forest Lake, Minnesota. His family and friends are still in mourning. Keep reading this article to find out more about his obituary, so take your time and read it carefully. Landyn Shaffer was born on the 18th of July, 2002 in the small town of Hickory, NC. He was John Turpin’s (father) and Lisa’s (mother) son. He has two brothers, Jake and Josh Turpin. Shaffer was raised in a very loving and supportive home. He went to Saint Stephen’s High School in Hickory and was a full-scholarship student.

He excelled in his academics and was active in a variety of clubs and sports. He played soccer for both his college and high school teams. He was a big fan of Manchester United and used to watch their games all the time. He had aspirations of being a professional football player or coach someday. Landyn’s warm and friendly personality made him well-liked by many people. He was also a kind and generous person who inspired others to do the same. Landyn had a lot of friends and loved them all. He had one girlfriend named Emily and he adored her.

Landyn Shaffer Cause of Death?