Lanzey Komba Death Reason? TikTok Star Peter Komba’s Brother Passed Away, What Happened to Lanzey Komba?

Lanzey Komba has passed away recently. He was the brother of Peter Komba who is a very famous Tik Toker. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Many people have been grieving his death on the internet.

According to the report, Lanzey Komba has passed away recently. He took his last breath on 17 January 2023, Tuesday. Lanzey Komba passing news has been confirmed by his brother Peter Komba. He posted this news on Instagram with a heartbreak emoji. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by this news. Now many people are very curious to know about Lanzey's cause of death. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital and taking treatment yesterday.

But currently, there is no information about Lanzey Komba the cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. Lanzey Komba's close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. He was the elder brother of Peter Komba. He was known as a Lens Komba who got married to Sai Lens Dann Komba. The couple were blessed with a lovely kid and an unborn second child.

Peter Umar was a very famous Tik Tok Star who is also very popular as a Peter A. A. Komba. He is a content developer from Sierra Leone. He is a very successful person and recently Peter confirmed his brother's passing news. It is very painful and shocking news for him and his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Many people have expressed their condolences to Lanzey Komba's family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.