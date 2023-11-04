Sports

LAP vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga EA Sports League

34 seconds ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, LaLiga EA Sports League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Las Palmas (LAP) and Atletico Madrid (ATL). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world. It will be played at Gran Canaria. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:30 am on Saturday 4 November 2023. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

LAP vs ATL Live Score

Both of the teams are back to play one more head-to-head match game in this tournament and it will be a banging match. The previous matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of many audiences and viewers. Las Palmas has played a total of 11 matches in which the team faced four wins, two draws, or five losses and is currently ranked in the 10th position of the points table. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid has played a total of 10 matches and faced eight wins, one loss, or one draw. This team is currently ranked in the 3rd position of the points table.

LAP vs ATL (Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid) Match Details

Match: Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid (LAP vs ATL)
Tournment: LaLiga EA Sports League
Date: Saturday, 4th November 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
LAP vs ATL Venue: Gran Canaria

LAP vs ATL (Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid) Starting 11

Las Palmas (LAP) Possible Starting 11 1.Alvaro Valles, 2. Sergi Cardona, 3. Alex Suarez, 4. Julian Araujo, 5. Mika Marmol, 6. Enzo Loiodice, 7. Kirian Rodriguez, 8. Francisco Jesus, 9. Munir El Haddadi, 10. Javier Munoz, 11. Sory Kaba

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Mario Hermoso, 3. Axel Witsel, 4. Cesar Azpilicueta, 5. Koke, 6. Marcos Llorente, 7. Pablo Barrios-Rivas, 8. Saul Niguez, 9. Samuel Lino, 10. Antoine Griezmann, 11. Alvaro Morata

This match is set to live broadcast on Fancode and some online streaming platforms. If we talk about the team winning prediction then presently, it is hard to predict and not confirmed but Atletico has more chances to win this upcoming match. No one among the players of both teams had any injury before this match and the weather was also clear on the match day which increased the excitement among the audience and fans. Many are waiting for this match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches in this league, so watch and enjoy it. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

