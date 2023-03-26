LAP vs SPG Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Las Palmas vs Sporting Gijon Today’s Match La Liga 2

Hello, all the lovers of the football match here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that a very well-known and amazing La Liga 2 league is all set for the upcoming match. This match is going to be played between Las Palmas vs Sporting Gijon. If we talk about the players then all are very talented and wonderful. Now all the fans are very excited about the match and many people are searching for this match as they are very curious to know about the march. Here we have more information about the match LAP vs SPG and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga 2 is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now both teams don’t want to skip any single chance to win the match. The La Liga 2 match between Las Palmas vs Sporting Gijon will be played at Estadio de Gran Canaria. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very super keen to know about the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: La Liga 2

Team: Las Palmas (LAP) vs Sporting Gijon (SPG)

Day: Monday

Date: 27th March 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio de Gran Canaria

Las Palmas (LAP) Possible Playing 11: 1.Alex Dominguez, 2. Sergi Cardona, 3. Alex Suarez, 4. Alvaro Lemos, 5. Saul Coco, 6. Sidnei, 7. Omenuke Mfulu, 8. Oscar Clemente, 9. Francisco Jesus, 10. Alberto Moleiro, 11. Marc Cardona

Sporting Gijon (SPG) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ivan Cuellar, 2. Guille Rosas, 3. Jose Angel Valdes, 4. Pablo Insua, 5. Bruno Gonzalez, 6. Pedro Diaz, 7. Christian Rivera-I, 8. Jordan Carrillo, 9. Juan Ferney-Otero, 10. Uros Djurdjevic, 11. Ignacio Jeraldino

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very talented and amazing. Both teams have a huge fan following and both teams’ players are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Las Palmas vs Sporting Gijon on 27th March 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT). The LAP team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the SPG team won 0 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 4 matches. The LAP team has more chances to win the march against the SPG team. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.