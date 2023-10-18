Lara Parker Cause of Death? The Witch Angelique on “Dark Shadows” Passed Away at 84

We are sharing a piece of sad news that the very famous and well-known American actress Lara Parker is no more. In this article, we are going to talk about Mary Lamar Rickey who was mostly known as Lara Parker is no more. Her sudden passing left the whole community in shock. Her sudden passing sent shockwaves over the internet. People are coming on the internet and searching for her cause of death. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Lara Parker. How did she die? What was her cause of death? Was she suffering from any serious illness? Keep reading.

According to the sources, the American actress Lara Parker recently passed away at the age of 84. Her demise news is spreading like waves over the web. This article helps you to learn about her age, Wikipedia, cause of death, siblings, parents, funeral, and obituary. Her death was announced by her family members through a social page. At this time her cause of death is unknown. She passed away on October 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Lara Parker was in sleep mode during her passing. If we talk about her she was 84 years old at the time of her death.

Lara Parker Cause of Death?

Further, Lara Parker has a Wikipedia page where you can get information about her personal life and her career. She was mostly known for her famous role on the ABC-TV serial Dark Shadow. This serial broadcast from 1966 to 197 in which she played Anelique’s role. She was born on October 27, 1938. She grew up in Memphis. At this time her sibling’s details are unknown due to lack of details. She got a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes College. Lara Parker completed her Master of Arts degree from the University of Lowa in speech and Drama.

Lara Parker was too passionate about the acting. She was known for her unique roles in various serials and movies. The Incredible Hulk is a television series in which Lara Parker played Laura Banner’s role. Her popularity increased after appearing in various television series. She married her second husband in 1980. She was the mother of three children. We mourn the precious life of the late Lara Parker. Many people paid tribute to the late Lara Parker. At this time her last rite details are unknown. Her support, love, and dedication never be forgotten. May her soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.