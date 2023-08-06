LASK Linz vs Rapid Vienna Match Details: LAK vs RPD Dream11 Prediction

Here all the football match loves, here we are sharing a piece of exciting and big news with you. A very famous and favorite Austrian Bundesliga league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be held between LASK Linz vs Rapid Vienna. It is a highly anticipated match and fans must be very excited for this match as they want to support their favourite team. Now all the fans are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the LAK vs RPD match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the fans are waiting for the match as fans are very excited. All the players are amazing and talented and now they are ready to give their best to win the match. If you want to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Austrian Bundesliga match between LASK Linz vs Rapid Vienna will be played at Raiffeisen Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Let’s take a look at the match details.

LASK Linz vs Rapid Vienna Match Details

League:Austrian Bundesliga

Team: LASK Linz (LAK) vs Rapid Vienna (RPD)

Date: 29th July 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Raiffeisen Arena

LASK Linz (LAK) Possible Playing 11:1.Jorg Siebenhandl, 2. Filip Stojkovic, 3. Felix Luckeneder, 4. Philipp Ziereis, 5. Rene Renner, 6. Peter Michorl, 7. Branko Jovicic, 8. Keito Nakamura, 9. Lenny Pintor, 10. Moussa Kone, 11. Marin Ljubicic

Rapid Vienna (RPD) Possible Playing 11:1.Niklas Hedl, 2. Thorsten Schick, 3. Jonas Auer, 4. Leopold Querfeld, 5. Martin Koscelnik, 6. Aleksa Pejic, 7. Patrick Greil, 8. Matthias Seidl, 9. Roman Kerschbaum, 10. Marco Grull, 11. Guido Burgstaller

Match Prediction: According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be played between LASK Linz vs Rapid Vienna on 29th July 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Raiffeisen Arena. If we talk about the recent match result then LASK Linz has very good form in recent matches, most probably they will win this match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.