Last-minute expert Tips and Tricks to Crack GATE 2020 :- The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 is an all-India examination that is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to provide admission to students in Master of Engineering degree programs. This year, the most sought-after exam for science graduates is going to be conducted on February 1, 2, 8, and 9. After clearing the GATE, candidates have incredible career avenues.

Last-minute expert Tips and Tricks to Crack GATE 2020

Before following the last-minute tips, one should know about the exam pattern of GATE. Also, sometimes even though the candidates are already following their monthly preparation timetable to cover most of what has to be studied and within the allotted time, they are not able to score well. The loophole could lie in trying to mug up all content or stressing at the last minute. With not much time left for the GATE 2020 exam, the pressure can put a negative effect on your performance during the exam.

Below mentioned are some last-minute tips and tricks to amplify your preparation for the main day:

Pay more attention to high-return topics: Apart from the subjects like engineering mathematics and general ability which carry 30 percent of the total marks which are relatively easier to score in, you could also concentrate on preparing high scoring topics like Theory of Computation, Compiler Design, Digital Logic, Operating System, Databases and Computer Networks, well through online lectures.

Apart from the subjects like engineering mathematics and general ability which carry 30 percent of the total marks which are relatively easier to score in, you could also concentrate on preparing high scoring topics like Theory of Computation, Compiler Design, Digital Logic, Operating System, Databases and Computer Networks, well through online lectures. Test your abilities with mock papers : Practice online mock tests to get a better understanding of the expected questions. These time-bound tests will help you keep track of the time required by you to answer each question. These tests will help to know the mistakes made by you while attempting the question paper and avoid them on the exam day. Doing so will boost your morale.

: Practice online mock tests to get a better understanding of the expected questions. These time-bound tests will help you keep track of the time required by you to answer each question. These tests will help to know the mistakes made by you while attempting the question paper and avoid them on the exam day. Doing so will boost your morale. Create your own exam strategy: Based on your attempts of mock test series, you can modify your own exam strategy either by starting to solve the paper from the first question, or simply glancing through the entire test and answering questions from your areas of strength.

Based on your attempts of mock test series, you can modify your own exam strategy either by starting to solve the paper from the first question, or simply glancing through the entire test and answering questions from your areas of strength. Skip preparing for new topics: Avoid starting new topics, it’s not the time to start new topics so avoid any such activity and focus only on your strengths. Instead, revise important formulas and the subjects you are thorough with and get those concepts clear in your head.

Avoid starting new topics, it’s not the time to start new topics so avoid any such activity and focus only on your strengths. Instead, revise important formulas and the subjects you are thorough with and get those concepts clear in your head. Revise all the formulas: This is the time to brush up all the formulas and practice at least 3-4 questions covering each formula. Make sure you are not mugging them up. Instead, try to get their concepts clear so that you don’t feel stressed during the exam hour. Candidates should also avoid spending a lot of time on just one aspect of the syllabus. Keep switching between multiple topics and if possible, revise them through your notes instead of books or online platforms to save time.

This is the time to brush up all the formulas and practice at least 3-4 questions covering each formula. Make sure you are not mugging them up. Instead, try to get their concepts clear so that you don’t feel stressed during the exam hour. Candidates should also avoid spending a lot of time on just one aspect of the syllabus. Keep switching between multiple topics and if possible, revise them through your notes instead of books or online platforms to save time. Do not ignore negative marking: Guesswork and over attempting of questions simply do not go with GATE paper. Beware of the negative marking during the exam. Attempt the question only when fully sure.

Guesswork and over attempting of questions simply do not go with GATE paper. Beware of the negative marking during the exam. Attempt the question only when fully sure. Stay Relax and keep your cool: Eating well and sleeping on time is mandatory. Never skip meals as this will leave you weak and low on concentration due to self-imposed hunger. Get enough sleep for good 6-hours at least and sleep on time. This will help you in attempting the exam with a fresh mind and increase your accuracy, speed, and even the score

How to score 80 marks in gate civil

Have confidence in yourself and follow your preparation schedule religiously. Keep your cool, especially in the examination hall because fear and tension may make you forget everything. Give maximum try to perform, you will score well for sure.

All the Best!!