Lasya Nandita Cause of Death? Telangana MLA Killed In Crash Had Survived Car Accident

As per the recent details, the Telangana MLA passed away in a fatal crash. Currently, the passing news of G. Lasya Nanditha has gone viral on the web and becoming the most discussed topic. The political world is mourning the loss of a beautiful soul.

G. Lasya Nanditha was a serving Indian politician from Secunderabad, Telangana state. She created a significant place in the political world at a young age. The recent passing of G. Lasya Nanditha left everyone shocked and in disbelief. The late Telangana MLA passed away after being met with an accident. During the crash, she was in her car. According to the sources, the Telangana MLA lost control of his vehicle which hit the roadside divider. The tragedy took place in Hyderabad, Telangana on February 23, 2024. The MLA G. Lasya Nanditha was 37 years old at the time of his passing. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Lasya Nandita Cause of Death?

The late MLA G. Lasya Nanditha was known for her work. In 2016, she served as the corporator from Kavadiguda. Let’s talk about the accident in detail. According to the revealed details, MLA G. Lasya Nanditha passed away on February 23, 2024, in a fatal car crash. The 37-year-old G. Lasya Nanditha became the first-time MLA in Telangana. She received multiple injuries after the accident which was her cause of death. The vehicle of the late MLA lost control and collided with the road site divider. Scroll down the page.

The late MLA was with her friend Akash during the incident time. The friend of G. Lasya Nanditha was driving the car. After the accident, she was rushed to the nearby hospital sadly she was declared dead after the arrival. The friend of G. Lasya Nanditha who is identified as Akash has received the injuries and currently, he is under the doctor's care. Just ten days ago, the late MLA G. Lasya Nanditha was met with an accident in which she received minor injuries. A similar incident happened on February 23, 2024, in which she lost her life. The investigation is still ongoing.