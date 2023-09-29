Latest News: 44 Flights Cancelled, Chaos at Bengaluru Airport Amid Karnataka Bandh

A piece of disturbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that 44 flights have been canceled amid the Karnataka bandh. Yes, you heard it right. This news attracted a lot of people’s attention on the internet because it is a big problem for the passengers. Everyone is searching on the internet to know this news. But let us tell you that we have collected all the information related to this news for you. Without any delay, let’s start today’s article and know what happened due to which 44 flights had to be canceled amid the Karnataka bandh.

As we told you in the above paragraph 44 flights were canceled in Karnataka. One reason behind doing this is said to be that 44 people gathered at the Bengaluru International Airport on Friday amid a statewide bandh called by Kannada Okkuta, the leading organization of Kannada organizations, to protest against the release of Cauvery river water to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu. Flights were canceled after which many passengers faced problems. If seen, the reason for the cancellation of flights is also clear. When airport officials informed that flights were canceled due to operational reasons, they said that passengers had been informed about it in time.

Chaos at Bengaluru Airport Amid Karnataka Bandh

When the passengers came to know about the news, many passengers canceled their tickets due to the impact of the Karnataka Bandh, due to which the airline had to suffer losses. This does not end here, the police have also detained 5 pro-Kannada activists who had entered the airport premises with Karnataka flags to protest. According to the information, it has been found that 5 people have been detained. They had booked flight tickets to gain entry into the airport premises.

The "Karnataka Bandh" protest has affected most of the southern parts of the state, even as pro-Kannada and farmer organizations are involved in the protest. The organizers of the Karnataka Bandh on Thursday told news agency PTI that the areas in the city from Town Hall to Freedom Park will be covered for the procession, many people are involved in this procession, and even security will be taken full care of.