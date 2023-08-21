Laura Ann Carleton Cause of Death? ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Paul Feig Mourns California Shop Owner Shot Dead

Recently, a name is gone viral on the internet and caught much attention from viewers. In this article, we are going to talk about Laura Ann Carleton. As per the sources, Paul Feig mourns a California shop owner shot dead over the flag. Laura Ann Carleton was the best friend of Paul Feig. The moment Laura’s passing news comes on the internet it’s gone viral. People have very eager to know what actually happened to her. This news is on the top of the social media headlines and creating a huge controversy. If you are interested to know complete information regarding this news, go through the page and learn the full article.

According to the sources, Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot over a pride flag. This hurtful incident happened on August 18, 2023. She was shot dead just because she put an LGBTQ + Pride flag at his store. Her small contribution cost her life. Paul Feih remembered his friend Laura Ann Carleton. Laura Ann Carleton was the shop owner. Paul Feig described Laura Ann Carleton as a ” wonderful and sweet friend”. She was killed in her store. This news made headlines on the internet. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Laura Ann Carleton Cause of Death?

People have very eager to know about the shooter who is responsible for the death of Laura Ann Carleton. As per the sources, Laura Ann Carlton was shot by a 27-year-old man. He was not happy with her because she was over an LGBTQ+ Pride flag. She hung the flag outside her shop. The 27-year-old man killed her outside her shop. Her husband’s name is Bort. This is a very tough time for her family who loved her truly. LGBTQ+ community also shares their condolences for the late Laura Carlton. His death was very unexpected. More information is mentioned below.

After, this horrific incident the 27-year-old shooter was also killed by the San Bernardino police. Further, Laura was also rushed to the hospital after being shot but after so many efforts and treatment she could not survive. The shooter is killed and so no longer poses a threat to the community. This violence creates headlines on the internet. Laura was the owner of a clothing store. Her shop name is Mag. Pi clothing. This store is situated in Lake Arrowhead. She was passionate about fashion. She was working in the family business at Fred Segal Feet in Los Angeles. She is described as a joyful and charming woman. May her soul in rest in peace.