Lauren Pikor Cuase of Death? ‘Loving’ Mother Stabbed to Death in Street, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

As per the report, the woman has been identified as Lauren Pikor. Lauren was a single mother who was found fatally stabbed in the street in front of her residence on Friday night, 4 August 2023. Lauren a 30-year-old who was stabbed by her boyfriend is remembered as ” a loving mother”. On 5 August 2023, Chad Oster was suspended by the police in Oak Forest after a lengthy standoff’. The standoff reached an end after police utilized flash bangs to breach the home. The 36-year-old man has been allegedly armed. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Lauren Pikor Cuase of Death?

In the statement published by Oak Forest Police Chief Jason Reid following the incident, Pikor is survived by her young daughter Eva. The 30-year-old was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend. Currently, Chad Oster has been facing a first-degree murder charge in association with Pikor’s death and his bond hearing was planned for Monday. But, it remains not clear whether he has entered a plea or retained a lawyer. It is very shocking news many people are very saddened and shocked. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The lady who had been discovered was fatally stabbed in front of her house. This incident took place in Oak Forest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lauren was a loving mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. She was a single mother who worked hard and strove to be an amazing role model for her daughter. She was a wonderful lady who did great work in her life and she will be always missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. Many people have expressed their deep condolence to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms.