Fact check: Did Laurie Metcalf Passed Away: Death Hoax Debunked

Currently, a name is circulating all around the internet. We are going to talk about Laurine Metcalf. Her name is going viral and getting a lot of attention. The breaking news is coming that she died. Her fans are getting confused and want to know whether it is true or not. Her death rumors are spreading like waves on every social media platform. People want to know her death hoax and real. People have many quarries regarding this news after hearing her demise news. If you also searching for the same so you are on the right page. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Laurie Metcalf Passed Away

According to the sources, Laurie Metcalf’s death rumor is making huge controversy on the internet. Before talking about her death rumor first look at her profile. As we know that Laurie Metcalf is a very famous and well-known American actress and comedian. She was born on June 16, 1955. Her birth name is Laura Elizabeth Metcalf. She is widely known for her versatile and complex roles on-screen. Often she is described as a character actor. She has four children. She has a huge fan following. She also received many awards for her excellent performance. She grew up in Carbondale, Illinois, U.S.

Her father was the also director. But, currently, her name is on trend not for her role in any movie but for her death rumor. People are thinking that she is no more. She is a very hardworking and kind nature woman. Due to her excellent performance, she received four Primetime Emmy Awards and two Tony Awards. She is a very high-paid actress. Her demise news is making confusion. This is a big question from her fans whether she died or alive. It is very important to make clarity among her fans. Let’s discuss this in detail to know whether she is still alive or not.

If you are searching whether she died or not so let us tell you that she has not died. Her death rumor is gone viral rapidly on Facebook. The Facebook page is titled “RIP Laurie Metcalf”. Her demise news went viral just a few hours after posting. She is still fine and doing well in her life. Her death rumors are totally fake and there is no hoax on her. It is very sad to hear that this type of news is becoming common among the people. We should not trust any website so quickly without any proof. Further, the actor is also not speak anything about her death rumor.