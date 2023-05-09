Lava Agni 2 5G Price in India Key Specifications and Features Leak Images

It is shared that the price of Lava Agni 2 5G price in India, Design Renders, Key Specifications, and some important information about this phone. It is shared that this phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. There is a picture also shared on the internet and the news about this phone is running in the trends of the internet. This phone is going to launch in India and it is a good time or chance for those who want to buy a new phone. In this article, we shared the complete information about this phone such as Key Specialization, Features, Important points, and more.

This phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 a processor that is used in smartphones. The exact date phone’s launch is not revealed but it is confirmed that this phone will be available in the Indian markets soon. This smartphone has also been teased recently by the company to feature a curved display and a large circular rear camera module. The rear panel design of this phone has been leaked ahead of launch and this device sports a circular camera housing and a soft reflective back panel. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about this phone.

Lava Agni 2 5G Price in India

There are many pictures shared on the internet and these pictures are circulating on social media platforms. The price of this phone is expected around Rs. 20,000 and this phone may be launched in the Indian market by mid-May. It is expected that this phone will be available in the Indian markets in the second week of May. There is a teaser released that shows this phone in a shiny blue-green shade and this phone will be available in some more colors. The display of this phone is about 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) and has a battery of 5000 mAh. This phone carries a rear camera of 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP selfie camera.

In this shared picture, it is seen that this smartphone will get an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has the Dimensity 7050 chipset from MediaTek and will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The news about this phone is spreading like wildfire and many users of social media are sharing their reactions towards this phone. Many Youtubers shared their responses and made various videos on this phone launch. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.