Lava Blaze Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Price, Specifications

Lava, India’s leading smartphone brand, has launched its latest and greatest offering. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Lava Blaze 5G, the new ‘Pro’ version of the company’s flagship smartphone offers a host of exciting features that will make it a serious contender in the market for mid-range smartphones. Focusing on performance, screen quality, and camera features, Lava’s Blaze Pro 5G is designed to offer consumers a comprehensive and affordable 5G experience.

One of the best features of the Lava Blaze is the 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen. It has a FHD+ screen resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. You will be able to enjoy vivid images and smooth scrolling on the screen. Under the hood, you will get a reliable 5G connection and processing power from the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. With 8GB of RAM, you can easily multitask, launch apps, and play games. The device also comes with 8GB virtual RAM, which will give you more headroom to run demanding applications. The smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage, which is more than enough space for all your apps, photos, and videos. If you need more storage space, the smartphone also comes with a MicroSD card slot that allows you to expand your storage options.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G Launched in India