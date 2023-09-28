Lava Blaze Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Price, Specifications

Lava, India’s leading smartphone brand, has launched its latest and greatest offering. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Lava Blaze 5G, the new ‘Pro’ version of the company’s flagship smartphone offers a host of exciting features that will make it a serious contender in the market for mid-range smartphones. Focusing on performance, screen quality, and camera features, Lava’s Blaze Pro 5G is designed to offer consumers a comprehensive and affordable 5G experience.
One of the best features of the Lava Blaze is the 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen. It has a FHD+ screen resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. You will be able to enjoy vivid images and smooth scrolling on the screen. Under the hood, you will get a reliable 5G connection and processing power from the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. With 8GB of RAM, you can easily multitask, launch apps, and play games. The device also comes with 8GB virtual RAM, which will give you more headroom to run demanding applications. The smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage, which is more than enough space for all your apps, photos, and videos. If you need more storage space, the smartphone also comes with a MicroSD card slot that allows you to expand your storage options.
Lava Blaze Pro 5G Launched in India
The camera system is another area that has been improved by Lava. On the back, you’ll find a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensing camera an LED flash, and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfie lovers. The Blaze Pro 5G’s battery capacity is 5,000mAh, which means you’ll be able to stay connected and productive throughout the day. With this high-capacity battery, you won’t have to worry about frequent recharging. Our advice is to go with the 18-watt fast charger. Keep to know its release date.
Lava has chosen to prioritize user experience by offering a near-stock version of Android 13. This has resulted in a minimal amount of bloatware and an overall user-friendly experience. The device also supports call recording. Additionally, the device has a dual SIM with 5G connectivity, dual-mode Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, and GPS connectivity. It is expected that the Lava Blaze Pro 5G will be available for purchase on 3rd October 2023 only on Amazon India and Lava’s online store. No launch offers have been announced yet, however, it is expected that the smartphone will cost around Rs. 12,499. This is an excellent option for those seeking a feature-packed 5G device without breaking the bank.
