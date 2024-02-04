Lava Yuva 3 Launched at Rs 6,799 – Check Camera Specs, Features and More

Are you also thinking of buying a new phone? If yes, then let us tell you that you have come to the right website because today we are going to talk with you about the Lava Yuva 3 phone. As you all know the competition for phones is increasing in the market and such a situation, Lava Company can never lag. Lava Yuva 3 is about to be launched in India. Yes, you heard it right. We know that after hearing this news, waves of questions will be rising in your mind like when is Lava Yuva 3 going to be launched in India? What special features are going to be seen in Lava Yuva 3? This time there will be a market price of Lava Yuva 3 and many other questions.

But now you should be careless because we are going to collect every clear information related to the Lava Yuva 3 phone and share it with you in today’s article. To know the information about the Lava Yuva 3 phone, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article. First of all, let us know what special features are coming in Lava Yuva 3. According to the information, we have found out that this time users will get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,600 pixels display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Lava Yuva 3 launched at Rs 6,799

The phone has 4GB of RAM so that you can comfortably fit your important storage in it. If we talk about the camera, this phone will have a 5-megapixel front camera, and on the other hand, you will get a 13-megapixel rear camera. The phone security option is attached to the power button. The battery pack has also been updated properly by Lava company for the convenience of the users and this time in Lava Yuva 3 you are going to get with 5,000mAh battery with a Type-C charger.

Coming to Lava Yuva 3 phone colors and options, this time you will get many amazing options which include Cosmic Lavender, Eclipse Black, and Galaxy White shades. You might be wondering what a phone with such great features would be worth. While answering your question, let us tell you that Lava Yuva 3 starts in India at Rs. 6,799, and that too for 4GB + 64GB if you finalize the phone for the 4GB + 128GB option, then its price will be Rs. 7,299. We will continue to bring more such interesting news for you, till then stay with us.