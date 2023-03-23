Laylat al-Qadr 2023 Nights Of Ramadan UAE Dua Prayer Signs Shia Whatsapp Status Dp

Laylat al-Qadr means The night of destiny, Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value or Night of Measures. According to the Islamic belief the night when the first verses of the Quran were unveiled to the Islamic prophet Muhammad. It is one of the unusual nights of the last ten days of Ramadan and is better than 1000 months of offerings. The devotees believe that on this night the blessings and mercy of Allah are plentiful, sins are pardon, supplications are admitted, and that the annual order is revealed to the angels who also descend to earth.

When the month of Ramadan came, the Messenger of Allah said: ‘The month of Ramadan has come, a blessed month in which Allah has made it obligatory for you to fast; in it the gates of Paradise are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained. In it is a night better than a thousand months, whoever loses the benefit of it has lost something irreplaceable.’”

“Whoever stood in prayer on the night of Al-Qadr, in faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, he will have all of his previous sins forgiven.”

Laylatul Qadr is the most blessed night. A person who misses it has indeed missed a great amount of good. The Mu’min should search for it in the last ten nights of Ramadan, passing the nights in worship and obedience. Laylat al-Qadr Shia Dua Quotes Wishes Images Whatsapp Status Dp

“No just estimate have they made of Allah, such as is due to Him. On the Day of Resurrection, the whole of the earth will be but His handful and the heavens will be rolled up in His right hand: Glory to Him! High is He above the partners they attribute to Him.”

“And He gives you of all that ye ask for. But if ye count the favors of Allah, never will ye be able to number them. Verily, man is given up to injustice and ingratitude.”

“Had We sent down this Quran on a mountain, verily, thou wouldst have seen it humble itself and split asunder in fear of Allah.”

“Seek it in Ramadan in the last ten nights. For verily, it is during the odd nights,

the twenty-first, or the twenty-third, or the twenty-fifth, or the twenty-seventh,

or the twenty-ninth, or during the last night.”

“Whoever stays up (in prayer and remembrance of Allah) on the Night of Qadr fully believing (in Allah’s promise of reward for that night) and hoping to seek reward (from Allah alone and not from people), he shall be forgiven for his past sins.” Sahih Hadith Bukhari / Muslim