LAZ vs FIO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lazzio vs Fiorentina Serie A League

The Serie A League is back and it is going to play thier next football match. It is creating a buzz and many sports lovers are showing thier attention to this topic. This match is fixed to be played between Lazzio (LAZ) and another team Fiorentina (FIO). This upcoming football match will begin at 01:15 am pm on Tuesday 31 October 2023 and this amazing match is going to take place at Stadio Olimpico Tour. Both of the teams have a massive number of fans around the world and they are hitting the search engines to know more about this upcoming match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more. So, we made an article and we will try to cover all the details.

It is coming forward that both of the teams are going to play their first head-to-head of this tournament and it will win the hearts of many. Both teams have played a total of nine matches in this tournament and now, they will play against each other. Lazzio has faced four wins, four losses, and one draw in the last matches and is currently ranked in the 5th place in the points table. On the other side, Fiorentina has faced five wins, two losses or two draws in this league and currently ranked on the 5th place in the points table.

LAZ vs FIO (Lazzio vs Fiorentina) Match Details

Match: Lazzio vs Fiorentina (LAZ vs FIO)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Tuesday, 31st October 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

LAZ vs FIO Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

LAZ vs FIO (Lazzio vs Fiorentina) Starting 11

Lazzio (LAZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Ivan Provedel, 2. Adam Marusic, 3. Elseid Hysaj, 4. Alessio Romagnoli, 5. Nicolo Casale, 6. Luis Alberto, 7. Mattia Zaccagni, 8. Matias Vecino, 9. Nicolo Rovella, 10. Ciro Immobile, 11. Felipe Anderson

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Starting 11 1.Pietro Terracciano, 2. Nikola Milenkovic, 3. Lucas Martinez-Quarta, 4. Michael Kayode, 5. Fabiano Parisi, 6. Alfred Duncan, 7. Giacomo Bonaventura, 8. Josip Brekalo, 9. Arthur Melo, 10. Nicolas Gonzalez, 11.

The weather is completely clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. At present no player is suffering from minor or major injury and all are ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be telecast live on JioCinema. Both of the teams have given most of similar gameplay performance and it makes the prediction hard to tell about which team will face victory in this upcoming match. Fans are supporting thier favorite teams and players. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.