LAZ vs LCE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lazzio vs Lecce Serie A League

There is a superb match that is going to be played between two teams one is Lazzio (LAZ) and the opponent team is Lecce (LCE). This match is fixed to play at 12:15 am on Saturday 13 May 2023 and this match is completely set to take place at Stadio Olimpico. Both teams contain a large number of fans around the world who are so much excited to enjoy this amazing match. In this article, we shared the whole information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match.

This upcoming football match is the fifth head-to-head match of this tournament and it is determined as the bang match of this tournament. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams then Lazzio faced three losses and two victories in the last five matches. On the other side. Lecce faced three losses, one draw, and one victory in the last five matches of this tournament. Both teams have the best and strong players in their teams who will give their best in this upcoming match, so watch and enjoy this match.

LAZ vs LCE (Lazzio vs Lecce) Match Details

Match: Lazzio and Lecce

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Saturday, 13 May 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

LAZ vs LCE (Lazzio vs Lecce) Starting 11

Lazzio (LAZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Ivan Provedel, 2. Adam Marusic, 3. Elseid Hysaj, 4. Alessio Romagnoli, 5. Nicolo Casale, 6. Luis Alberto, 7. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 8. Felipe Anderson, 9. Marcos Antonio, 10. Ciro Immobile, 11. Mattia Zaccagni

Lecce (LCE) Possible Starting 11 1.Wladimiro Falcone, 2. Valentin Gendrey, 3. Antonino Gallo, 4. Samuel Umtiti, 5. Federico Baschirotto, 6. Alexis Blin, 7. Morten Hjulmand, 8. Federico Di Francesco, 9. Remi Oudin, 10. Gabriel Strefezza, 11. Assan Ceesay

As per the exclusive reports, Fans are very excited to watch and enjoy this superb football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches played ever. The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be most liked by the audience at the stadium. Currently, no information is coming out that any player is suffering any injuries before this match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match.