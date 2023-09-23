LAZ vs MNZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lazzio vs Monza Serie A League Scorecard

Serie A League is going to play thier next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Lazzio (LAZ) and another team Monza (MNZ). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 am on Sunday 24 September 2023. This amazing match is going to take place on the Stadio Olimpico Tour which is one of the best stadiums to play football and the audience will enjoy it with joy. Lots of people and netizens are hitting the online platforms to know more about this upcoming match, so if you are also curious to know more about this match then you reached the right site. Here we shared all the details about this match.

Both of the teams are going to play their first head-to-head match of this tournament and many are excited to enjoy this match. Lazzio has faced one win, and three losses in thier last four matches of this tournament and is currently ranked in the 15th place on the points table. On the other side, Monza has faced one win, one draw, or two losses in the last four matches and is currently ranked in the 13th place on the points table. Both of the teams are going to play this match and they will give their best until the end, so watch and enjoy

LAZ vs MNZ (Lazzio vs Monza) Match Details

Match: Lazzio vs Monza (LAZ vs MNZ)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 24th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

LAZ vs MNZ (Lazzio vs Monza) Starting 11

Lazzio (LAZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Ivan Provedel, 2. Adam Marusic, 3. Elseid Hysaj, 4. Alessio Romagnoli, 5. Nicolo Casale, 6. Luis Alberto, 7. Danilo Cataldi, 8. Felipe Anderson, 9. Mattia Zaccagni, 10. Daichi Kamada, 11. Ciro Immobile

Monza (MNZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Michele Di Gregorio, 2. Pablo Mari, 3. Luca Caldirola, 4. Danilo D’Ambrosio, 5. Georgios Kyriakopoulos, 6. Patrick Ciurria, 7. Matteo Pessina, 8. Roberto Gagliardini, 9. Gianluca Caprari, 10. Mirko Maric, 11. Andrea Colpani

According to the reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. It is not easy to predict which team will face victory in this upcoming match because both of them had given most of the similar gameplays in the previous match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.