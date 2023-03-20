LAZ vs ROM Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Lazzio vs Roma Scorecard

Hello friends, here we are going to share amazing news for those who love to watch football matches. Because one of the best Serie A leagues is coming to nack with its teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Lazzio vs Roma. Both teams are very popular among people. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the LAZ vs ROM match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The Serie A match between Lazzio vs Roma will be played at Stadio Olimpico. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Team: Lazzio (LAZ) vs Roma (ROM)

League: Serie A

Date: 19th March 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazzio (LAZ) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ivan Provedel, 2. Manuel Lazzari, 3. Elseid Hysaj, 4. Alessio Romagnoli, 5. Nicolo Casale, 6. Luis Alberto, 7. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 8. Pedro, 9. Matias Vecino, 10. Felipe Anderson, 11. Mattia Zaccagni

Roma (ROM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Rui Patricio, 2. Chris Smalling, 3. Leonardo Spinazzola, 4. Gianluca Mancini, 5. Roger Ibanez, 6. Rick Karsdorp, 7. Bryan Cristante, 8. Lorenzo Pellegrini, 9. Georginio Wijnaldum, 10. Paulo Dybala, 11. Andrea Belotti

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and outstanding players and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Lazzio vs Roma on 19th March 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Stadio Olimpico. If we talk about the recent match result then the LAZ team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match and the ROM team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and drew 1 match. On the basis of the scoreboard, the LAZ team looks good in the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match.