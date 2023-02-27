LAZ vs SAM Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello all football lovers, here we are sharing exciting news for you that a very amazing Serie A league is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Lazzio vs Sampdoria. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to show their best moves in the match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between two strong teams. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match as they know that it will be more amazing and interesting. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As we all know that both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to defeat each other match. If anyone wants to watch this match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Serie A match between Lazzio vs Sampdoria will be played on Tuesday at Stadio Olimpico. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can exact a good match from both sides. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including the team, date, time, venue, lineup, and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more updates.

LAZ vs SAM Live Score

Match Details

Team: Lazzio (LAZ) vs Sampdoria (SAM)

League: Serie A

Date: 28th February 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Lazzio (LAZ) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ivan Provedel, 2. Adam Marusic, 3. Elseid Hysaj, 4. Alessio Romagnoli, 5. Nicolo Casale, 6. Luis Alberto, 7. Danilo Cataldi, 8. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 9. Pedro, 10. Ciro Immobile, 11. Mattia Zaccagni

Sampdoria (SAM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Emil Audero, 2. Tommaso Augello, 3. Jeison Murillo, 4. Bruno Amione, 5. Bram Nuytinck, 6. Alessandro Zanoli, 7. Filip Djuricic, 8. Harry Winks, 9. Michael Cuisance, 10. Manolo Gabbiadini, 11. Sam Lammers

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and if we talk about the players then all were very amazing and outstanding. This match is going to be played between Lazzio vs Sampdoria on 28th February 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Stadio Olimpico. The LAZ team won 2 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, the SAM team won 0 matches, lost 3 matches and draw 2 matches. LAZ team looks good to match and this team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.