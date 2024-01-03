CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Leah Mullins Missing: Police Release Man Arrested After Teen’s Disappearance

14 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Recently there has been a news on the internet in which it was told that a teen girl named Leah Mullins had gone missing. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention. However, after hearing this news, people have started asking questions like when Leah Mullins went missing. Where was Leah Mullins last seen? Have the police started their investigation to find Leah Mullins many other questions. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you all the information related to Leah Mullins’s missing case. If you also want to know this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Leah Mullins Missing

Before discussing the news of Leah Mullins’ disappearance, let us tell you about Leah Mullins. Leah Mullins, 14, lives in Sherston near Malmesbury. Due to the recent news of his disappearance, he is making a lot of headlines on the internet. According to the information, it has been learned that on December 29, 2023, around 7:30 pm, Leah Mullins was last seen at Angel Pub on Sherston High Street. When she did not return home by the evening of 29 December, her family tried to find her. After the family’s efforts, when Leah Mullins could not be found, her family sought help from the police.

Leah Mullins Missing

Taking this matter seriously, the police continued their investigation into the disappearance of Leah Mullins. Leah Mullins’ family told police she was wearing blue fleece shorts and a white Bambi t-shirt the day she was last seen. Police continued their investigation to find Leah Mullins from the Angel Pub on Sherston High Street. However, till now the police have continued their investigation of this case and have not seen any improvement in this case. Since the disappearance of Leah Mullins, her family has been going through a very difficult time.

To find Leah Mullins, the police as well as her family have taken the help of social media and have asked people to see Leah Mullins around them. So contact them or else go to your nearest police station and inform them about this immediately. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. Here we have shared with you all the information related to Leah Mullins’s missing. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.

