Leah Remini Children: Meet Her Daughter Sofia Bella Pagan Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

Leah Remini whose birth name is Leah Marie Remini. She was born on June 15, 1970.

We are going to talk about Leah Remini’s children. Her fans want to know what her children’s names are and how many are. So let us tell you that she has only one child. Her daughter’s name is Sofia Bella Pagan. Before talking about her daughter let’s look at her profile. She is a popular American actress. She began her career as Carrie Heffernan on the BCS sitcom The King of Queens. She is also the co-producer of the A&E documentary series Leah Remini. She made her significant place in the world of acting.

Leah Marie Remini is 53 and she still looks young and fit. She was part of the Church of Scientology but she left in 2013. Her mother who is Austrian Jewish joined the Church of Scientology when Leah Remini was 8. Further, in 2003 she married Angelo Pagan. Currently, she attending New York University. She was part of the Church of Scientology from the age of nine. In 1996 she met with Aneglo Pagan. They married after dating and their daughter’s name is Sofia. Now, her fans want to know about Sofia and her personal life. Keep reading.

As we earlier mentioned Leah Remini’s daughter’s name is Sofia. She was born on June 16, 2004. Further, she is not interested in acting. Currently, she is 19 and her Zodiac Sign is Gemini. Born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Leah shared various pictures with Sofia in her social media post. Recently, Leah mentioned Sofia on her 19th birthday and wished her well. Moreover, they have only one daughter named Sofia, and Sofia’s siblings’ names are Alex Pagan, Nicholas Pagan, and Angelo Pagan Jr. If we talk about whether is Sofia active on Instagram, yes she has have Instagram account which is mentioned as @sofiapagan. Keep following this page to know more.