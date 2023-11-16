LEC vs POR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Liechtenstein vs Portugal Euro Qualifiers League

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the Euro Qualifiers League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Liechtenstein (LEC) and the opponent team Portugal (POR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It will begin to play at 01:15 am on Friday 17 November 2023 at the Rheinpark Stadium. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match.

Both the teams gave their best performance in their previous matches and played well. Now fans and spectators are waiting for the next football match which is being described as one of the best matches of this league. Both the teams have played a total of eight matches in the last matches and are now going to play against each other. Portugal have had a brilliant response and are on top of the points table having won all their last eight matches. Liechtenstein, on the other hand, has faced poor reactions in this league and has lost all their last eight matches. Both teams are going to play their second head-to-head match of this tournament.

LEC vs POR (Liechtenstein vs Portugal) Match Details

Match: Liechtenstein vs Portugal (LEC vs POR)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League 2023

Date: Friday, 17th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Rheinpark Stadion