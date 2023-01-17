Lee-James Cupido Death Reason? LJC Productions Owner Lee-James Cupido Dies

Recently the news has come on the internet that LJC Productions’ proprietor Lee-James Cupido passed away recently when he was only 25 years old. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His family, friends and his well-wishers are very saddened by his unexpected death. Currently, many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Lee-James Cupido was the previous winner of the tough 10X pitch -Off. He was also a full-time high school professor and trainer for his local rugby club when he began LJC Productions as a side hustle. He began a short local business called LJC Productions, which was to assist the community that has always supported him. His institution provides full-service support to small businesses. For its customers, it offers branding, printing, graphic design, and marketing. He was a very successful person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Lee-James Cupido Death Reason?

According to the report, Lee-James Cupido passed away recently at the age of 25. He took his last breath on 16 January 2023, Monday. His cause of death was cancer. Last year he underwent 3rd Wave of Chemotherapy. His passing news has been confirmed by Labit on social media.”As most of you know Lee James battled with cancer for the past couple of years. Though he fought it bravely, last night he died, unfortunately. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Lee-James Cupido was one of WAKS and Wellington’s Finest Entrepreneurs, players, and coaches of Community and Hillcrest Rugby Club. He is survived by his wife, family, and friends. Since his passing news went viral on social media platforms, uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.