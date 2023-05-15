Sports

LEI vs LIV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Premier League Leicester City vs Liverpool

24 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is a fantastic football match that is going to be played between two teams one is Leicester City (LEI) and another team is Liverpool (LIV). This match will begin play at 12:30 am on Tuesday 16 May 2023 and this match is set to take place at King Power Stadium in Leicester. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch and enjoy this amazing match. In this article, we share the complete information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more.

LEI vs LIV Live Score

Both teams played various matches in this tournament which were most liked by the fans and viewers. Now, it is said that this match is a banging match and both teams will give their best until the end of the match. Leicester faced one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Liverpool received a good responce by winning all the last five matches of this tournament. It is said that LEI will win this upcoming match but nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy this upcoming match.

LEI vs LIV (Leicester City vs Liverpool) Match Details

Match: Leicester City and Liverpool
Tournament: Premier League
Date: Tuesday, 16th May 2023
Time: 12:30 am
Venue:  King Power Stadium in Leicester

LEI vs LIV (Leicester City vs Liverpool) Starting 11

Leicester City (LEI) Possible Starting 11

1. Daniel Iversen, 2. Caglar Soyuncu, 3. Timothy Castagne, 4. Wout Faes, 5. Victor Kristiansen, 6. Dennis Praet, 7. Harvey Barnes, 8. James Maddison, 9. Youri Tielemans, 10. Kelechi Iheanacho, 11. Jamie Vardy

Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting 11

1. Alisson Becker, 2. Andrew Robertson, 3. Virgil van Dijk, 4. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 5. Ibrahima Konate, 6. Fabinho, 7. Curtis Jones, 8. Diogo Jota, 9. Mohamed Salah, 10. Darwin Nunez, 11. Cody Gakpo

According to the reports, The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. There is no one player who has any injuries before this superb match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match. Fans are so much excited to watch and enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked by the fans and viewers. It is also coming forward that this match will be live telecast on Star Sports 3 where the football lover and fans can easily enjoy this match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles on other exciting news topics.

