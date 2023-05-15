LEI vs LIV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Premier League Leicester City vs Liverpool

There is a fantastic football match that is going to be played between two teams one is Leicester City (LEI) and another team is Liverpool (LIV). This match will begin play at 12:30 am on Tuesday 16 May 2023 and this match is set to take place at King Power Stadium in Leicester. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch and enjoy this amazing match. In this article, we share the complete information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more.

Both teams played various matches in this tournament which were most liked by the fans and viewers. Now, it is said that this match is a banging match and both teams will give their best until the end of the match. Leicester faced one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Liverpool received a good responce by winning all the last five matches of this tournament. It is said that LEI will win this upcoming match but nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy this upcoming match.

LEI vs LIV (Leicester City vs Liverpool) Match Details

Match: Leicester City and Liverpool

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Tuesday, 16th May 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: King Power Stadium in Leicester

LEI vs LIV (Leicester City vs Liverpool) Starting 11

Leicester City (LEI) Possible Starting 11 1. Daniel Iversen, 2. Caglar Soyuncu, 3. Timothy Castagne, 4. Wout Faes, 5. Victor Kristiansen, 6. Dennis Praet, 7. Harvey Barnes, 8. James Maddison, 9. Youri Tielemans, 10. Kelechi Iheanacho, 11. Jamie Vardy