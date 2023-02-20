Leiji Matsumoto Death Reason? Japanese Manga Artist Leiji Matsumoto Passed Away at 85

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known manga artist Leiji Matsumoto has passed away recently. He was a Japanese manga artist who is known more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 85 on Monday. It is very shocking news for his family friends and those who knew him as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about Leiji Matsumoto and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Leiji Matsumoto was a very talented person who was very famous as a manga master. He made many anime and manga series. He made his first debut under his real name Matsumoto in 1945 with Mitsubachi no broken in the magazine Manga Shonen. He had his big break with Otoko Oidon, a series that chronicled the life of a ronin in 1971. He was best known for his creation of “Ginga Testudo 999” (“Galaxy Express 999”). He was a very amazing and kind person and he earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Leiji Matsumoto Death Reason?

As per the report, Japanese Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 13 February 2023, Monday. His passing news has been confirmed by production company Toei on Monday. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms lots of people have been very saddened by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. His cause of death was heart failure. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Manga artist was born on 25 January 1938 in Kurume, Fukuoka, Japan. He was a middle child of the family. He was a married person and his wife is Shojo manga artist Miyako Maki. He was very famous in Japan’s comic book and anime worlds. He was a very famous person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news has come many people have been very saddened by his sudden death and now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.