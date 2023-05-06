LEN vs MAR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lens vs Marseille Ligue 1

We are back again for football lovers and there is a football match going to be played between two teams one is Lens (LEN) and the other is Marseille (MAR). This match will begin play at 12:30 on Sunday 7 May 2023 and this match is fully set to take place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. If you are also a football lover and want to know more about this wonderful then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the whole information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this match.

This upcoming match is the 8th head-to-head match and both teams played well in their previous matches. Let us know the match reports of the last five matches of both teams. Lens football team had faced four victories and one loss in their last five matches in this tournament. On the other hand, Marseille faced three victories and two losses in their last five matches in this tournament. This match will be telecast on Jio TV and fans can fully enjoy this match. It is expected that this match is a banging match and most liked by the fans.

LEN vs MAR (Lens vs Marseille ) Match Details

Match: Lens vs Marseille

Tournament: Ligue 1

Date: Sunday 7 May 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

LEN vs MAR (Lens vs Marseille ) Starting 11

Lens (LEN) Possible Starting 11 1. Brice Samba, 2. Jonathan Gradit, 3. Facundo Medina, 4. Massadio Haidara, 5. Kevin Danso, 6. Przemyslaw Frankowski, 7. Florian Sotoca, 8. Seko Fofana, 9. Jean Onana, 10. Lois Openda, 11. Adrien Thomasson

Marseille (MAR) Possible Starting 11 1. Pau Lopez, 2. Leonardo Balerdi, 3. Sead Kolasinac, 4. Samuel Gigot, 5. Jonathan Clauss, 6. Issa Kabore, 7. Valentin Rongier, 8. Jordan Veretout, 9. Ruslan Malinovskyi, 10. Cengiz Under, 11. Alexis Sanchez

As per the reports, This match will also be telecast on Sony LIV television, and the football lover and fans can easily enjoy this match. There is no one player who has any injuries before this match and every player is ready to play this wonderful match. Fans are very excited to watch and enjoy this upcoming football match and it is said that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament. The weather is completely candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day. Stay connected to socialtelecast.com to read more articles on the latest and exciting news topics of the daily world.