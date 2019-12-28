Lenovo Legion Y540: Best gaming laptop for Casual Gamers :- The year 2019 is about to end and this year has seen a host of gaming laptops come out at several price points. Nowadays technology is growing so much fast that it is overtaking almost everything in this world. With the arrival of latest technologies the various entry-level gaming laptops that offer just enough firepower to run the latest bunch of games also arrived in the market.

Lenovo Legion Y540: Best gaming laptop for Casual Gamers

If you are an enthusiastic gamer, then it’s obvious to fall in love with the expensive machines carrying the latest Nvidia RTX graphics cards. On the other hand, these laptop will also cost expensive because of the latest features that it offers.

But, nowadays many leading companies are focusing on providing these latest features and specifications on affordable bunch of laptops.

Getting best gaming laptop that can run any of the latest games at decent graphics and frame rates for less than Rs 1 lakh is just incredible for any gamer.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Specification Features

And guess what? There’s one incredible laptop that fulfil all such needs of any gamer and its none other than Legion Y540 and the prices for this amazing device starts at Rs 74,990 for the base variant.

At first, it might not appeal to the bling-loving gamer eyes but after spending some time with it, yiu will definitely going to like it for sure.

Talking about Legion Y540, it is a slim and lightweight, relatively speaking, gaming laptop that packs a sensible, mature, as well as eventually still stylish design, narrow bezels, and numerous configuration options. Lenovo was very cautious to offer features and design elements that make sense for gamers.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Reviews Images

The 15.6″ IPS anti-glare display features a Full HD 1920 x 1080 screen resolution as well as a 16:9 aspect ratio. The 144 Hz refresh rate also helps in reducing the motion blurs and screen tearing. Visuals, at the same time, are handled by the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The system is powered by a 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7-9750H Six-Core processor. It has a complete plastic made chassis which keeps the weight under check. The lid on the other hand has a nice rough texture that can take day-to-day abuses with so much ease.

In the meantime, it also has 16GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM, a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), built-in stereo speakers from HARMAN that are Dolby Atmos certified, a 720p webcam, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, as well as Mini DisplayPort 1.4. Windows 10 Home (64-bit) is the installed operating system.

Inside, the display it has narrow bezels as well as you get a full-sized keyboard with a massive trackpad that’s responsive. Overall, it is best for any enthusiastic gamer, whether he/she is a beginner or an experienced ones.