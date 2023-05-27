Lenovo Tab M9 Launched in India With 9-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery, Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab M9 is currently gathering so much attention on the internet and attracting the interest of many people. It is shared that this device has been launched in India and this launching news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages. Yes, you hear right this device has been released in Indian markets and it is a good chance for those people who want to buy new tablets in these upcoming days. Many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this tablet. In this article, we shared the complete information about this device such as features, price, key specialization, and more.

This device was launched by a Chinese company and made with a metal body with a dual-tone design and supports facial unlocking. It has been launched on Friday 26 May 2023 in India and is now available to buy from the Indian markets. It is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and a maximum of 64GB of onboard storage and is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery and the company claims that it will run for over 13 hours of video playback time on a one-time charge. Scroll down to know more about this device.

Lenovo Tab M9 Launched in India

It has a price tag of Rs. 12,999 in Indian markets and it offers in two color variants including Frost Blue and Storm Grey. It is also shared that this tablet is currently but through the offline method but it will start selling from 1 June 2023 across online shopping sites such as Lenovo.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and more. It has a price tag of $139 in the global market and this device was launched globally during CES 2023. It contains lots of features that will be most liked by the people and users. It offers an 8-megapixel camera at the rear and has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

It runs on the operating system of Android 12 and has an LCD TFT display of 9 inches with a screen resolution of 800 x 1340 pixels. It offers a display with 400 nits of peak brightness. After coming out of this launching news of this device, lots of social media users have expressed their reactions and there are various videos available on youtube that explain more about this tablet. It is shared that the storage of this device can increase but this information is not confirmed yet. The feature and colors of this device make it more special than others. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to get more articles.