Leo Rex Death Reason? Fitness YouTuber Leo Rex Found Dead At Tony Huge’s Home Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with Leo Rex has passed away. He was also known as Leo and Longevity. He was a very famous fitness Youtuber. He is no more among his close ones and he took his ones on Monday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Many people are shocked by his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Leo Rex was a popular fitness and YouTuber but he was professionally known as Leo and Longevity. He hosted the well-liked Leo and Longevity. He was a very famous person who has more than 123,000 subscribers. As per the report, some others circulated the rumor that he committed suicide and as soon as this news of his death has gone viral on many social networking sites. Many people are very shocked by his death and lots of people are very curious to know about his sudden death. Scroll down the page for more updates.

Leo Rex Death Reason?

As per the report, Leo Rex is no more among his close ones. He has been dead in Pattaya Village, off of Soi Kor Phai, Moo 10 at around 8:30 PM on 30 January 2023. He was an American resident. His full name was Laith Abdullah Algaz and he was 34 years old. He was found dead in a bedroom with a private bathroom by police when they reached the home. Reportedly, Chief Kaunlachart who spoke to the related Thai media, the bedroom and bathroom both emerged to have been plundered and the room emerged to be messy. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the completed article.

Since the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Police claimed to have discovered a variety of narcotics, including steroids, cannabis, sleeping pills and antidepressants. Currently, the investigation of the incident has been ongoing.